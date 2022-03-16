Bellaire, Ohio (WTRF) — When you think of the village of Bellaire, what’s missing? The answer to that question is transforming Bellaire in a big way.

More than 300 people put their input in a survey, and the results are in.

As it turns out, most agree they want some entertainment in the area. Others like the walkable communities and places like Union Park.

But what does this mean for the village? Officials with the Community Improvement Corporation of Belmont County say it’s all going into their vision plan.

Although it’s been in-the-works for a couple years now, officials are taking the survey into account, and many are excited.

“It’s pretty exciting. I really enjoy working with this village. It’s been really refreshing to see people work together and make this happen for the greater good.” Crystal Lorimor, Community Improvement Corporation of Belmont County

Officials say many groups have started a few projects already.

They’ve implemented some of the short-term goals, but the long-term ones will take time.