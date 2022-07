WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) —

Due to system upgrades, the 311 feature on the City of Wheeling’s website and the Gov-Alert smartphone app will be unavailable from July 1st through July 4th. Access will resume on July 5th.

These tools allow people to share non-emergency situations with the city such as building and property maintenance issues, dilapidated and unsafe structures, abandoned vehicles and even report where potholes are and make a request to fix them.

Stay with 7News for updates.