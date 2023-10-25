WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Hundreds strolled through the Highlands Sports Complex Wednesday for the 40th Annual College and Career sponsored by the Wheeling Area Chamber.

High schoolers came to check out more than 65 colleges, universities, trade programs and various branches of the military who set up individual tables.

Students browsed tables talking to representatives and taking brochures that were filled with information about each higher ed school.

And for the first time organizers introduced a Training and Apprenticeship Program component.

A continental breakfast and lunch were provided for the reps.

This year’s event sponsor was Southwestern Energy.