WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling welcomed back a festival on Saturday that hasn’t been held since 2018.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Wheeling Arts Festival finally returned to the Friendly City this weekend.

The festival hasn’t been held for a few years due to COVID.

The Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission hosted the event and saw many people come out to enjoy some amazing artwork and crafts.

The festival included various local artists with projects ranging from candles, ceramics, digital art, traditional paintings, and much more.

The festival included various local artists with projects ranging from candles, ceramics, digital art, traditional paintings, and much more.

The Arts and Cultural Commission says they were overjoyed with the amount of people that came out for the festival.

”It’s really, really special having this again, and it’s great to see so many people here. I wasn’t sure what to expect, especially at this new location. It’s great to showcase what the upper Ohio Valley has to offer as far as the art. So, I think it’s super important. It’s like a bonding thing too for the artists who vend together and like sell their stuff here.” Logan Schmitt – Wheeling Arts and Cultural Commission

The festival previously took place at Heritage Port in 2018, but this year the festival moved to Wheeling Park to showcase all the exciting work.