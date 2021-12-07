Wheeling begins its “Food for Fines” initiative once again for the holiday season

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – In the spirit of the holiday season, the City of Wheeling will once again be accepting a donation of five non-perishable food items in lieu of the $10 fine for a parking violation.

The items will be donated to the local food pantries. This is the fifth year the City has adopted the “Food for Fines” initiative.

Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said “Food for Fines” has been very successful in the past with hundreds of non-perishable food items donated.

“It’s been a successful program…off of the top of my head 200-300 cans are donated each year. They can bring 4 canned goods to the first floor of the city county finance building and pay their parking tickets with their goods.” Chad Thalman, Vice Mayor, Wheeling

Food for fines will be valid from now until the first of January 2022. Once again that’s the first floor of the City County Building. Food pantries interested in receiving a donation must contact the finance department at 304-234-6473.