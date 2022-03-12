OHIO COUNTY W.Va. (WTRF)- The 24th annual Celtic Festival took place at River City on Saturday.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate their Celtic heritage by enjoying traditional music, food, and dancing.

Several venders also sold clothes and souvenirs.

However, the star of the show was the delicious cuisine. Scottish noodles, cabbage, bread pudding and more.

Thomas McArdel says people love the tasty menu.

He says you can’t pass up a fun time and a good meal.

There are dancers there’s bagpipers and so on and so forth so really nice event that that we do it every year and hope to keep it going. I have Scottish eggs right here. It’s one of the featured items that people really enjoy coming to eat. It’s actually an egg, wrapped in sausage and it’s breaded with Japanese breadcrumbs and it’s deep fried. Thomas McArdel, Cook

They are also having an after party with live music downstairs at River City’s bar until midnight.