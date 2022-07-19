The American Legion Boys Nation invites just 100 boys in the nation to Washington D.C. each year to participate in a mock party convention.

This year, Braden Whitelatch from Wheeling Central Catholic High School is one of two boys from West Virginia selected to participate.

Serving as president of student council, being a member of academic honors societies, and being the captain of the football team are just a few life experiences that have prepared Braden to be a leader for West Virginia.

Boys Nation has many notable alumni such as former President Bill Clinton, Michael Jordan, Neil Armstrong, and many more.

Each student senator wrote a bill to introduce to the Senate committee, and Braden says that he has hopes of his going further than Boys Nation, as well as becoming a name among “the greats.”