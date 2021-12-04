Wheeling Central Catholic High School’s 51st Food Drive hits record number of donations; How you can take part

Wheeling Central Catholic High School has been bringing Christmas miracles to families in need for decades, but this year, the high school has hit a record.

Today was the high school’s 51st Canned Food Drive: the largest Food Drive in the Mountain State, and the principal says this year is the most food they’ve collected so far.

The food then goes off to Catholic Charities 18th Street Center.

Meanwhile, the high school can’t thank the community enough.

“Our community early single year just shows up for this event and supports it, and without our neighbors throughout Wheeling, we would not be able to do this drive, and we would not be able to support the most vulnerable in our community.’ Rebecca Sancomb, Principal

“Oh, it’s just awesome. I mean everything about the canned food drive just a fun experience, and then right now, with your friends and family, just picking up all this food. Showing you make a big difference in the community is something cool, honestly.” Nathan Dieffenbaugher, Student

The Food Drive began earlier this week. High schoolers dropped off bags at several doorsteps in the Wheeling area, and Just picked up the bags full of food this morning.

But if you didn’t get to help out and you want to, don’t worry. You still can. Central Catholic High School is taking donations all week. They’re collecting boxed meals, canned goods, and other foods to help families make Christmas dinners.