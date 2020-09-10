Wheeling City Council calls for collaboration to help homeless

Ohio County, W.Va (WTRF) — Wheeling city council members are calling for more collaboration among community outreach groups to help the homeless.

At a meeting today they say many of those in homeless camps are ready and willing to work, but they need a head start.

Ward 2 councilman Ben Seidler pitched what he calls a compassionate work program, where advocacy groups could help the city with employing those without a job. He says the local groups are all working toward the same goal—but they have to come together to reach that goal.

There’s a lot of individual organizations that are working on the homeless problem and their hearts are in the right place and they’re all doing incredible jobs individually in their silos, but there’s still not a comprehensive plan to this day that all the local organizations are following. Ben Seidler

Councilman, 2nd ward

The planned teardown of four homeless camps will take place on September 18th.

Other issues discussed at the meeting include work to improve the Nelson Jordan Center, and the possibility of declaring racism a public health crisis.

