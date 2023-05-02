WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It was a packed house at Tuesday evening’s Wheeling City Council meeting, with a large crowd showing up to honor the achievements of some special students in the field of robotics.

Mayor Glenn Elliott has declared May 2nd of 2023 “Day of Outstanding Achievement in Competitive Robotics.”

Students from Wheeling Park High School, Triadelphia Middle and Bridge Street Middle schools were in attendance for the honor. The Ohio County School System created competitive robotics teams back in 2018, and expanded the program into middle schools by 2021.

The teams have seen great success since, taking up 9 slots in this year’s Vex Robotic World Championships in Texas.