Wheeling continues 250th anniversary with parade

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The City of Wheeling is continuing its 250th anniversary celebration with a parade.
It will feature “The Pride of West Virginia”, the WVU Mountaineer Marching Band, and the US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Core.
The parade will be held on September 7 at 1 p.m. and will start in Centre Wheeling.
7News will air the parade live that day on WTRF-CBS and on our website.
The parade will rebroadcast on WTRF-CBS Sunday, September 8 and Saturday, September 14.
- Shooting reported at Alabama high-school football game
- Donations from motorists help Wheeling’s bravest ‘Fill the Boot’
- Paden City preps for 71st annual Labor Day parade
- ‘Battle of Fort Henry’ comes to life at Oglebay Park
- Oglebay Park, Wheeling Symphony participating in Labor Day weekend celebrations