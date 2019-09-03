Wheeling Council moves zoning change vote to September 17th

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

A controversial zoning change vote has been postponed until September 17th.

A public hearing was held on Tuesday in council chambers where eight people got up to speak, all against a bank coming in and replacing the vacant church.

A petition has been going around and right now it has more than 200 signatures.

Many residents are worried about traffic flow and safety for the children of the neighborhood when playing outside.

One woman even brought a visual aid with her when speaking to council.

Each house hold that was colored has signed the petition.

“Last year I’ve met with hundreds of residents throughout the neighborhood that are over all just trying to protect the fabric of their neighborhood and while they aren’t anti business they are anti bank coming in and changing the zoning from residential to commercial or EMO.” Ty Thorngate, 5th Ward Councilman

Thorngate said he moved to post pone the vote, because he wants everyone to get a fair shake.

The vote will be held on September 17th at 5 o’clock.