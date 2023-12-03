WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A special ceremony was held at the Elks Lodge in Wheeling today to honor and remember the members of the lodge who passed away this year.

It is a ceremony that continues to be a mandatory event for every Elks Lodge around the country.

Elks Lodge 28 of Wheeling took part in this ceremony, where 13 lodge members who had recently passed were honored and remembered for their service to the community and the order of elks.

The Memorial Service speaker for this year was Bishop Mark Brennen of the Wheeling-Charleston Diocese. One of the current members shared the importance of paying respects to those who came before them in the Order of Elks and their community.

”If we did not honor our former members, we would not be able to go forward in the future and get other members, other people to join. We need to always remember our past, looking to the future and to the present. These people, we need to recognize for all they’ve done, for the community and for our order.” Marty Haynes | Lodge Secretary, Wheeling Elks Lodge 28

The event began at 2 p.m. today, and all Elks, their families, and the public were welcome to attend.