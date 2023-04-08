WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Farmers’ Market hosted their first spring market of the year earlier Saturday at the St. Michael’s Parish parking lot.

A variety of eggs, frozen chicken, flowers, starter plants, kettle corn, baked goods and lot of other farm fresh goodies were available to buy.

Paws For A Cause Ohio Valley was also there with about a dozen kittens and a few adult cats who were looking for their forever homes.

Eric Blend, the market coordinator and owner of The Blended Homestead, explains that people of all age groups come to the market to sell their homemade products.

He says markets like these bring all of the Ohio Valley together.

“A lot of spring things that typically at our farmers’ market you don’t see just because the timing of the year. Everything you see here today was grown right here in the Ohio Valley by people just like yourself. And we’re happy to just be able to have an opportunity for those people to come out to have their offerings for the community and also to allow the community to come out and support them as well.” Eric Blend, Wheeling Farmers Market Coordinator

Blend says they plan to have another Spring Market around Mother’s Day, and their official summer farmers’ markets will happen every Saturday starting in June and will end for the season in October.

