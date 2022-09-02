WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

The Wheeling Federal Building has a new name.

Friday, a dedication was held for the long time Judge who name now represents the building.

The building will now be called the Frederick P. Stamp Jr. Federal Building and United States Courthouse.

Judge Stamp is a life long Wheeling Resident, and was nominated by President Geroge H. W. Bush to serve as a United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of West Viginia.

He was honored by family, friends, co-worker for his dedication to the state.