WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A local firefighter has been battling a very aggressive form of cancer for the past few years and now his brothers, sisters, and the community are coming together once again to help support him through his fight.

25 year old Seth Burek had just finished training to become a firefighter and during one of his shifts his legs went numb, and he was diagnosed with Mesenchymal Chondrosarcoma.

The diagnosis has come with an intense, non-standard chemotherapy treatment where Seth has had to spend much of his time in the hospital.

Now, the Wheeling Fire Department and the Wheeling Police Department are coming together to play a softball game to help raise money for their brother who they say is one of the strongest people they know.

”Seth is tougher than any firefighter on this job. And whatever we can do to make him more comfortable and to tell him we care and to support him through this, you know, we are all in on.” Bob Heldreth – Captain, Wheeling Fire Department

The event has already seen much of the community come together, including various businesses to help in raising as much money as possible to help Seth in his fight.

”This is the least we can do as a department and as his brothers and sisters and the public has fallen right into line. And, you know, folks are calling in, offering raffle items and sponsorships and they want to come to the game.” Bob Heldreth – Captain, Wheeling Fire Department

The softball game will be a best of 3 series between the firefighters and police officers and Heldreth says it should be a great competition that will bring the community together to help Seth tremendously.

“We’ve been playing the police department and various sports throughout the years, and this is actually our first softball game in a few years. So luckily, the firefighters just got out of fall league season. So, I think we might be more prepared, but we’ll just have to see who shows up that day and who’s hungrier for it.” Bob Heldreth – Captain, Wheeling Fire Department

The series will take place on Saturday, October 28 at 2:30 p.m. at the 35th Street Ballfield in Wheeling.

Anyone who would like to be a sponsor for the event or make any donations can contact the department through their Facebook page, Wheeling Professional Firefighters Local 12.