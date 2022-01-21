Wheeling Fire and Wheeling Police hit the ice for “Guns and Hoses” game Saturday night

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The crowd at WesBanco Arena will be celebrating our local heroes tomorrow evening as the Wheeling Nailers host First Responders Night.

In addition to free tickets for first responders and their families, we’ll be treated to a hotly anticipated matchup after the first period between the Wheeling Fire Department and the Wheeling Police Department. The departments will be fielding teams for a five minute “guns and hoses” hockey game.

They’ve been practicing hard, and they’re looking forward to continuing their friendly rivalry.

“It’s always nice to get with the P.D. outside of work and have a little friendly competition, and we’ll be playing for bragging rights for sure…..I will warn the fans that we’re much better at firefighting and law enforcement than we are at hockey.” Bob Heldreth, Wheeling Firefighters Local 12 President

The puck drops tomorrow night at 7:10, and tickets are still available. Heldreth told us that some of the guys haven’t played in 20 years, but the great thing about a 5 minute game is by the time you realize you’re hurt, the game is already over.

Good luck to both squads, and have a great game.