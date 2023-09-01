WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Fire Department is holding its annual “Fill the Boot” campaign today, September 1, at the Perkins exit on National Road in Wheeling.

Some of Wheeling’s finest can be seen, boot in hand, collecting money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

All money raised stays local and helps send kids to MDA Camp.

This is an important cause for firefighters nationwide.

They accept change and dollars and have raised as much as $10,000 in previous years.

They will be collecting until 2:00 today.