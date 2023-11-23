WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — As many of the streets are empty and everyone is spending Thanksgiving with friends and family, it is just another day at the office for our first responders.

Wheeling Fire Department Captain Steven Moore says their day is pretty much a normal day, but instead of having Thanksgiving with their family, they share it with their fellow firefighters.

He says 15 to 20 other firefighters from the other stations in Wheeling will share a traditional Thanksgiving meal together as long as they aren’t interrupted by an emergency.

Moore says sharing the holiday with fellow firefighters is something that many of them enjoy.

”It’s nice, like I said, we have the guys come in from a couple of the other stations and we all get together and everybody brings in a dish. You know, we’re in charge of making the turkey here and it makes for a nice day. We all hang out and get to talk a little bit more than we might on a normal day. So it makes for a nice holiday if you can’t be at home, you know, it’s kind of like this is home as well for us.” Captain Steven Moore | Wheeling Fire Department

Wheeling Fire Department also wishes everyone at home a safe and Happy Thanksgiving.