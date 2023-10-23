WHEELING, W.Va. — The Wheeling Fire Department is inviting the public to the city’s Fallen Firefighter Memorial at 11 a.m., Sunday, October 29, for its annual fallen firefighter memorial ceremony.

The solemn event marks the 32nd anniversary of Assistant Chief Robert Foster’s line-of-duty death.

The event will honor nine other Wheeling firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The event will include an invocation, a reading of the names of the fallen, and a bell ceremony.

Remarks will be made on firefighting-related illnesses and highlight firefighters-both past and present-affected by firefighting-related illnesses.

The Fallen Firefighter Memorial is located in Downtown Wheeling on the corner of 14th and Water St.