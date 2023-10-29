WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Fire Department held its annual fallen firefighter memorial ceremony today. The event is held on October 29 every year to honor the day that Assistant Chief Robert Foster tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

This year’s event marked the 32nd anniversary of his death and honored nine other Wheeling Firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep the Friendly City safe.

The Chief of the Wheeling Fire Department said the event means a lot to the department and the entire city.

“It’s a very humbling event. We get to see the families of some of the fallen firefighters that have come. It’s very important, we want our new firefighters to understand the sacrifices that were made for those that went before us in many different ways. And this is the ultimate sacrifice.” Chief Jim Blazier | Wheeling Fire Department

The event included an invocation from Rabbi Joshua Lief, a reading of the names of the fallen, and a bell ceremony to remember and honor all the firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice.