WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Fire Department Station 4 is celebrating 150 years.

Sunday the station opened their doors and welcomed the community to step inside and see how it’s changed over the years.

Generations of firefighters have served on these grounds and saved countless lives.

Chief Jim Blazier says it’s important we remember our past.

On this day 150 years ago, the original fire station opened up on this location in South Wheeling In 1871. The town of South Wheeling was annexed into the city, so they made preparations to build a fire station down here and it opened March 13th, 1872. We’ve had some past firefighters that have come to visit today. We’ve had some people from the neighborhood that grew up here and we had one gentleman that actually brought some memorabilia that his great grandfather had. Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

Family and community members joined in on the celebration by sharing stories and looking at old pictures.

Captain Eric Touvelle says there are endless memories made right here in South Wheeling and we can’t forget them.

Myself and one of the other officers stationed here, looked into and started digging into the history of the Wheeling Fire Department and came across this milestone that we’re celebrating today. So, it’s really interesting some of the old pictures of the stations in the equipment and the personnel who were here back in then. So, it just felt right to honor the tradition of where we were to where we’re at now. Captain Eric Touvelle, Wheeling Fire Department

He says several current firefighter’s have relatives that worked at Station 4 and today’s event was a walk down memory lane.