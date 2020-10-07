Wheeling Fire Dept. on the scene of house fire in South Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in South Wheeling.

The fire is across from the AEP building in the 4200 block of Jacob Street.

The area is closed to traffic.

WFD still actively fighting a house fire in the 4200 block of Jacob Street in South Wheeling. Area closed to traffic. pic.twitter.com/xOJt7NFCJG — Wheeling, WV Fire (@WheelingFD) October 7, 2020

WFD on scene of a house fire in South Wheeling. pic.twitter.com/bxyRgh9tBe — Wheeling, WV Fire (@WheelingFD) October 7, 2020

Stay with 7News for updates to this developing story.