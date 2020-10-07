Wheeling Fire Dept. on the scene of house fire in South Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The Wheeling Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire in South Wheeling.
The fire is across from the AEP building in the 4200 block of Jacob Street.
The area is closed to traffic.
Stay with 7News for updates to this developing story.
