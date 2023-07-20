WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — An Ohio Valley favorite returns next week and it’s a festival you will not want to miss.

The 22nd annual Grecian Fest in Wheeling is right around the corner.

The festival will take place Wednesday July 26 through Saturday July 29 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

The festival will include tours of Saint John Divine Greek Orthodox Church each day. It will also include a variety of Greek foods, pastries, and beverages for everyone to enjoy.

Each evening of the festival, there will be live Greek music and dancing and on Saturday a DJ will be at the Festival to spin some Greek tunes.

Those in charge of the festival are excited to see everyone come out and enjoy the beautiful sights and sounds.

”We can enjoy socializing and sharing our faith and our culture and our cuisine with everyone. It’s just a beautiful festival. Everyone should come out and see what it’s like to have little Greece in downtown Wheeling.” Barbara Landers – St. John Divine Greek Orthodox Church

For more information on the festival and a full menu of all the tasty foods and pastries you can find other stories right here on WTRF.com