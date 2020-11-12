Wheeling Health Right continues COVID testing, 60 tests given in last two days

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Health Right continues to be at the forefront of COVID-19 testing.

As the virus surged this week, Health Right’s number of tests and patients saw a significant increase.

60 tests were administered the past two days and as of 10:30 this morning, there was already six tests and counting being done.

Executive Director, Kathie Brown says people have been coming from all over to get test, some coming as far as Arizona.

Brown says they have been extremely busy but that is a good thing as the state continues to encourage the number of tests to rise.

Health Right continues testing, Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. unless there is a holiday.

They also now have rapid testing which cost $40.