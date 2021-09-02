Wheeling Health Right offering third COVID-19 vaccine

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Health Right is now offering the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for those who qualify.

The vaccine is offered to patients who are immunocompromised. For example, those who are undergoing treatment for cancer or are taking immunosuppressant drugs for organ replacement would qualify and it’s recommended they get the third dose of the vaccine.

Cindy Wade, a Registered Nurse at Wheeling Health Right explained it’s extremely important that people get this vaccine.

Those who do not qualify will have to wait until the booster shots are available for the general public

We’re offering the third COVID-19 dose. Now there are two doses. One is considered the third does and one is considered the booster shot. There is a difference between the two. The third does is for those who are on medication to compromise their immune systems. They will be receiving the third does no less than 28 days after their last dose. Cindy Wade, Registered Nurse, Wheeling Health Right

Wheeling Health Right is also offering the other vaccines and COVID-19 tests. Call (304) 233-9323 to make an appointment.