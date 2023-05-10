WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Wheeling Heritage announced a start date for renovations to the Artisan Center in downtown Wheeling. Wheeling Artisan Center is a three-story building that houses multiple businesses.

Starting on May 22, the center will officially break ground on the $1.5 renovation project.

Renovations include moving the Artisan Center Shop from the second floor to the first floor.

This means River City will be moved into one side of the building, which will open the Atrium up for galleries and other events.

Along with the City’s Streetscape Project, outside dining will be added to the restaurant on the 14th Street side.

Other projects within the renovation include creating a new retail space, refinishing the floors, upgrading the restrooms and lighting and relocating the game room.

“I think it’s been over 20 years since the Artisan Center had some love, and it’s really exciting. It’s a hub for our local community. For events, for programs that Wheeling Heritage puts on, for patrons of the restaurant. We’re neighbors of WesBanco Arena and the Public Market. I’m so excited that it will be something that the whole city of Wheeling can be proud of along with all of the other renovations and revitalizations going on.” Scott Schenerlein | Wheeling Heritage Executive Director

During renovations, River City and the Wheeling Artisan Center plan to remain open. A temporary bar will be placed in the Atrium while work on the bar section occurs. After that, the restaurant will go back to using the original bar area space.

This project has been funded by a $1 million federal earmark along with $750,000 from the City’s American Rescue Plan Act funds.