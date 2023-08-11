WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Heritage has been awarded a $750,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant by the National Park Service to support the preservation of Wheeling’s historic buildings.

Wheeling had previously received a Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant for the same amount in 2021 and recently extinguished the last of its funds.

With this award, the organization will continue to use the funds to support the Historic Revitalization Subgrant Program. This program funds rehabilitation and restoration projects in Downtown Wheeling and its historic urban neighborhoods.

Since creating the Wheeling Revitalization Subgrant Program in 2021, the organization has allocated $750,000 to nearly a dozen projects. The program intends to provide gap-filling financing to projects that are stalled if left unfunded.

Wheeling Heritage, in collaboration with local preservation professionals, will continue to evaluate applications and distribute funds through an advisory committee.

Wheeling Heritage is slated to reopen the application in January 2024 and intends to award all funds within 36 months from the program’s start.

The National Park Service (NPS) announced nearly $9.7 million in Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grants to 13 subgrant programs in 12 states today to support economic development through the perseveration of historic buildings in rural communities across the country.