OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – In Wheeling, Memorial Day was commemorated on the waterfront, in the venue created specifically for that purpose–the Veterans Memorial amphitheater.

The American Legion and VFW posts presented the program as always, with speeches, music and prayers. With deep reverence for the fallen, they gathered. It is a solemn holiday, but for honoring, not grieving.

“Let us not remember them in anguish. They would not want our pity. For their sakes, let us not forget the loved ones left behind.” Vern Anderson, VFW Post Past State Commander

They honored POWs and MIAs with the empty chair ritual, and they offered thanks and praise for those who died in service.

“While our community is enjoying a long weekend and barbecues, we must also make time to remember those who gave everything. So I leave you today with a thank you. Thank you for your service.” Laura Wakim Chapman, (R-OHIO COUNTY)

There was a reading of the famous World War I poem, In Flanders Field.

“If you break faith with us who died, we shall not sleep, though poppies grow.” Brenda Joseph, American Legion Auxiliar Unit 1

Memorial Day used to be observed on May 30. But since 1970, it’s been observed on the last Monday of May.