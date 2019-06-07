Wheeling Hospital again among top in U.S. for treating severest heart attack

Wheeling Hospital has again been recognized as one of the top hospitals in the U.S. for its fast and effective treatment of the most severe type of heart attack, known as a STEMI (ST Elevated Acute Myocardial Infarction).

The hospital has earned the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Mission: Lifeline Heart Attack Receiving Center Accreditation for meeting or exceeding procedures to restore blood flow to blocked arteries in heart attack patients coming directly to the hospital or by transfer from another medical facility. The accreditation is for three years.

“Wheeling Hospital is thoroughly committed to providing our patients the highest quality cardiac care centered on current scientific research,” . “The accreditation demonstrates the skill and talent of our Cardiac Cath Lab staff. We are proud of our cardiac interventional cardiologists, nurses and radiologic technologists.” Kareen Simon, interim CEO

Wheeling Hospital underwent reviews by AHA accreditation specialists. Key areas in which the hospital demonstrated exceptional quality of care to receive accreditation include:

· Expertise, facilities and equipment to perform heart attack treatment by inserting a small balloon through a catheter to open narrowed or blocked blood vessels in the heart (coronary arteries).

· Available to treat STEMIs 24 hours a day.

· Coordination with emergency medical services (EMS) and referring centers (non-interventional facilities) to prepare for immediate treatment when patients arrive.

· Facilitation of STEMI patient transport participation in a multidisciplinary team with representatives from EMS, cardiac catheterization lab, quality improvement, coronary care unit, physician and nursing staff meeting regularly to identify challenges and make continuous care improvements.

“Mission: Lifeline was created to help ensure prompt, evidence-based care for STEMI patients. The award recognizes our commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for patients experiencing this type of profoundly life-threatening emergency, We also thank the area’s EMS, who are first to treat the patients. We coordinate patient care with them by radio until they arrive at our doors” Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Adel Frenn, Cardiac Services director

Wheeling Hospital’s Cardiac Catheterization Lab is the only facility in Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Belmont counties that opens arteries with balloon angioplasty and keeps them open by inserting stents.



In addition to Frenn, the other interventional cardiologists include Drs. Deepak Hooda, Triston Smith and Gregory Suero.