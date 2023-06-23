WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — One group of kids are learning ways to be safe while they’re in their homes and out with their families this summer.

The annual Wheeling Hospital Safety Town started this week and will run through next week. The program has been active for over 30 years.

The program teaches the kids the basic rules of the road, how to cross the street, what to do if they approach a stranger, and other things like identifying poisons or how to safely get out of a house fire.

The program is taught by the Communications and Marketing team at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital. It also partners with Wheeling Police and Fire Departments to help kids understand who they can trust and go to for help.

”It builds a lot of community for them. It builds a safeness for those children, they begin to feel safe like these people are actually their friend and they know if they ever get in a situation and then they see a policeman or a fireman, that they are going to be there to help them not hurt them in anyway.” Sheri Harvey – Director of Volunteer Guest Services at Wheeling Hospital

The program runs for 10 days and concludes with a graduation ceremony to celebrate the kid’s achievements.