Wheeling Hospital is the only hospital in region to receive special device for heart failure

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling Hospital now has new technology that can help COVID patients who are on the verge of heart failure. The hospital just received the Impella Rp, a temporary heart pump that’s been granted FDA emergency use authorization. The pump has been used to treat right heart failure or decompensation. The life-saving device can be deployed within minutes to help save patients in heart failure. Those at the hospital are looking forward to using the Impella Rp, along with another device to save lives.

“And also, we also have, if patients are really sick, we have what’s called an ECMO device, which is an Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation device that is utilized to oxygenate the blood to help these people when they are sick,” said Christopher Allen M.D., Chief of Cardiology at Wheeling Hospital.

Wheeling Hospital is the only hospital in the region to receive both the Impella Rp and the ECMO device at this time.