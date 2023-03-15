WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A check of over 63-hundred dollars was presented to Wheeling Youth Services System by the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack.

Regional President and General Manager Kim Florence presented this donation to YSS CEO, Tammy Kruse, in support of their mission from the ‘GameChanger Program’ fund.

GameChanger has been an ongoing, monthly donation where Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack collects leftover change, along with employee donations from casual jean Fridays in support of the community.

”All of those funds that we collect get donated to a cause every month and we have been able to give over $63,000 in the calendar year back into the community for local charities.” Kim Florence – President & General Manager, Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack

”At Youth Services, we have a lot of different programs for youth that we take care of youth who come in through emergency shelters or they are in transitional living. We also have recovery homes. We have three different recvery homes. We have so many different programs. We have 25 different programs, and we are able to use this money to help our community to grow, to become a good, stable foundation for the youth in our community.” Tammy Kruse – CEO, Youth Service System Inc.

The GameChanger program started at the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack in early 2021 and has been a continuous support in the community.