WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack the Salvation Army is thrilled to announce that this year’s annual toy drive benefitting families in need has generated donations totaling over 700 toys that will be distributed in the coming days

Wheeling Island President and General Manager Kim Florence expressed the casino’s commitment to community service, stating, “As we talk about all the time, it’s really important for us as a business in this community to give back when we can. And this program, not only with the toys but with the donations that we collect, goes back into our community. That’s what this season is really all about. It’s also what Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack strives to be all year round, helping those who make a difference here in our area.”

The annual toy drive, organized by Wheeling Island, has become a cherished tradition that brings joy to children and families in need during the holiday season.

The donations collected go towards the Salvation Army’s annual toy drive giveaway, providing toys and necessities for many children in the local area.

Lt. John Lawrence, representing the Salvation Army, expressed gratitude for the ongoing support, stating, “Like every year, the Salvation Army will be providing toys to many children in our area that will be distributed at our annual toy drive giveaway. Children and families will be coming in for food and toys, and this donation is very helpful. So, thank you to Wheeling Island for, once again, organizing this toy drive, and thank you to their patrons for giving big this year.”

The collaboration, which has been ongoing for a decade, netted a particularly high donation amount this year thanks to the generosity of employees and guests of the property.

