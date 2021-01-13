Wheeling Island teen found safe

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police have told 7News that Michael “Trey” Monroe has been found safe.
Michael “Trey” Monroe was reported missing on Monday.
No other information was provided
