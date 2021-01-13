Wheeling Island teen found safe

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 13, 2021, there have been 1,676,606 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 104,392 total cases and 1,671 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 75-year old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year old female from Brooke County, a 77-year old female from Wood County, a 96-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Pendleton County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 60-year old male from Hancock County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year old female from Boone County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 88-year old male from Ohio County, a 78-year old female from Mason County, a 58-year old male from Boone County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, an 81-year old male from Kanawha County, a73-year old male from Pleasants County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 73-year old female from Ritchie County, a 77-year old male from Hancock County, an 82-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year old male from Pleasants County, a 68-year old male from Hancock County, a 76-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year old female from Kanawha County, a 45-year old female from Wayne County, a 93-year old female from Hancock County, a 73-year old female from Lewis County, an 83-year old female from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Marion County, and a 96-year old male from Summers County.