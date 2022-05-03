WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– Wheeling City Council has voted to ban conversion therapy in the Friendly City.

More tonight on 7News‼️@WTRF7News #localnews pic.twitter.com/se86rW6e2N — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 3, 2022 For news updates follow Ashley on Twitter.

Wheeling is not alone, it is now the third city in West Virginia to pass a conversion therapy ban.

Not a seat was open at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

Concerned community members stood wall to wall waiting their turn to voice their take on the issue.

One man said, “You do not have the right to tell me how to raise my child.”

After hearing from several people, a few council members spoke.

One after another people are making their way to voice their concerns. @WTRF7News https://t.co/qNhdF4Hfjk pic.twitter.com/jV3FdU3PtW — Ashley Kaiser (@AshleyKaiserTV) May 3, 2022

Rosemary Ketchum of Ward 3 says to her this is about protecting children.

We care a lot about the rights of parents. It is not our job, it is not our responsibility to impede the rights of parents and in this amendment in this ordinance does not do that. We know that the act of conversion therapy is not just harmful, it is dangerous. And as some mentioned, folks who genuinely experienced the act of conversion therapy often do not talk about it. It is a shameful experience for so many of those people. Rosemary Ketchum, Ward 3

Mayor Glenn Elliot says being LGBTQ is part of the natural spectrum of human existence…it is not a disorder. The council voted 4-3, banning conversion therapy in the city.