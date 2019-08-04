Wheeling LGBTQ non-profit in threat of closing due to lack of funding

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)

The Ohio Valley Pride & Community Center operates a flea market every Saturday and Sunday from 10a.m. to 4p.m.

They sell antique items, jewelry, custom gowns and more.

Representatives say this flea market is critical to the organization’s survival. Their Vice President, Jeff Foster told 7News this is the Ohio Valley Pride’s last ditch effort to raise funding before they’re forced to close for good.

The center opened its doors to the public last March. Foster says they expected to make an income by renting this space out for private parties and events and have had no success.

“We never had anybody rent it yet. We were expecting a lot of people to jump on it,” said Foster.

Ohio Valley Pride’s President, Jack Carbasho stressed the importance of the community center because there is no other safe space like it for LGBTQ identifiers in the Ohio Valley.

“Pittsburgh is our closest place in the area that could do anything LGBTQ related. If you’re looking at the state of WV, you’re looking at Morgantown,” said Carbasho.

The non-profit’s less than ideal financial situation is putting a temporary pause on one of the most important services they offer.

Every Monday night at 6, the center hosts a teen LGBTQ support group where the youth can talk to a counselor and each other about their pride experience… judgement free. In two weeks this support group will end indefinitely. Carbasho said the organization is unable to afford a permanent counselor.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to start that again in the future,” said Carbasho.

If you’re interested in donating to the Ohio Valley Pride Community Center, you can head over to their website OR contact them at (304)-905-9488.