Wheeling man arrested for multiple thefts in area

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A Wheeling man was arrested Monday after being suspected of multiple thefts over the weekend.

Wheeling Police is charging Jarred O. Mutz, 24, with one count of grand larceny Monday.

Hampton Inn on National Road reported to authorities that a car was entered Sunday evening.

Surveillance video at the hotel shows the suspect attempting to enter several vehicles that appeared to have been unlocked.

Authorities believe Mutz entered and stole items from vehicles on Ivy Avenue and Leonard Avenue Sunday.

Local law enforcement also believe he could be connected to a stolen bicycle and another car that was entered on Leatherwood Lane Monday morning.

Mutz was arraigned by an Ohio County Magistrate and his bond was set for $3,000 before being transported to the Northern Regional Jail.