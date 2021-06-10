Wheeling man arrested for obstruction and felony firearms charge

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police tell 7NEWS that a Wheeling Man, Christopher Lee Wright, 41, has been charged with obstruction and being a Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms, which is a felony.

According to a press release from Wheeling Police, shortly after 2AM, a citizen in South Wheeling flagged down an officer. That citizen told officers that a family member was being held against her will at an address in the 3400 block of Chapline Street.

When the officer arrived no contact could be made, so officers obtained a search warrant and entered the residence to see if the alleged victim was OK. It was during this time that Christopher Lee Wright was arrested for obstruction. Another warrant was then obtained based on observations made by the officers while inside the residence. The secondary search then uncovered multiple firearms and narcotics.

No significant injuries were reported, and the investigation will continue with additional charges pending. Wright was transported to the Northern Regional Jail pending a $30,000 cash only bond.

