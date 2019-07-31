Wheeling man arrested for wearing masks and disturbance of church services

According to a police complaint, Wheeling Police arrested a Wheeling man for wearing masks and disturbing a church service.

Police arrested Richard James Schau on Sunday after Wheeling PD were shown footage of Schau attending service at Prayer Hill Church of God.

According to the police, the video shows Schau showing up to the service wearing all black with a vest (unknown if it was a bulletproof vest) and handcuffs on the back part of a belt.

At one point in the service, Schau got up and began to put on a mask. He then proceeded to cover his neck, nose, and forehead.

The video shows parishioners asking Schau what he was doing, according to others Schau told them that the light was hurting his eyes.

After the service, Schau then proceeded to check all the doors.

This wasn’t Schau’s first attendance at the church. He was there on July 7th when parishioners said nothing seemed odd other then him wearing a “Joker” hat.

On July 21st video shows Schau stood in the aisle during service and glared. Those attending said Schau unbuttoned his shirt and could see several pouches around his waist

Schau is currently in the North Regional Jail with a bond amount of $5,000.00