WHEELING, W.Va. — Police say a Wheeling man is facing multiple felony charges after a domestic incident in the Elm Grove area on Thursday evening, July 13.

Police were called to Sligar Avenue around 5:37 p.m. after a 911 call was made referencing a man fighting two other women and making several threats. The man then struck one of the women and attempted to catch the house on fire.

Aaron Christopher Freeze, 33, was arrested at the scene. Freeze is charged with seven felonies: three counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault during the commission of a felony, one count of domestic battery (third offense) and one count of attempt to commit arson.

Freeze was taken to the Northern Regional Jail and court arraignment is pending.

At the time of the incident, Freeze was out on bond stemming from two previous domestic battery arrests that occurred in May and June.