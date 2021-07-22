Wheeling man pleads guilty to 2nd degree murder in 2020 killing of Donaven White, sentenced to 30 years behind bars

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Darrell Lesane, Jr. has pleaded guilty to a charge of 2nd degree murder for his role in the June 2020 shooting at Mac’s Club in Woodsdale, and is set to serve 30 years in prison.

Lesane shot and killed Donaven White on June 13th, 2020. Witnesses at the scene provided police with a description, who were then able to identify Lesane using surveillance footage from the area, and issued an arrest warrant. Lesane then turned himself into police.

The parents of Donovan White were upset to see Lesane plead down to second degree murder, but prosecutors believe it was the right choice.

“We thought this was an excellent plea agreement because 15 years in West Virginia represents a penalty for first degree murder with a recommendation by a jury for mercy. So while we felt like we had a very strong case and we were prepared to go to trial on August 30th, with his agreement to give the state of West Virginia a sentence that was the equivalent to a first degree murder conviction, we were happy to take that offer. And we did.” Shawn Turak, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Ohio County, WV

Lesane also agreed to waive any parole rights until he serves a minimum of 15 years behind bars.