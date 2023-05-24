WHEELING, W.Va. — A Wheeling, West Virginia, man was sentenced today to 10 months in prison after fraudulently obtaining loans made available during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dalton Haas, also known as Dalton Nassar, 27, pled guilty to wire fraud in February 2023. Haas

admitted to making false statements about the gross revenues, the cost of goods sold, and the

number of employees for the Lebanese Restaurant & Bakery, the Wheeling Wine Festival, the

West Virginia Hockey League, and the Wheeling Hockey Association.

Haas obtained a total of $20,000 in CARES Act funding as part of his scheme. He attempted to fraudulently obtain loans on three other occasions but was unsuccessful.

Upon his release from prison, Haas will be under the supervision of federal probation officers for

three years. Haas paid restitution in full prior to sentencing.

The United States Sentencing Guidelines called for a range of punishment for Haas of between 4

and 10 months, based on the amount of loss and his criminal history. The sentence imposed was at the highest end of the Guidelines.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer

Conklin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.

Anyone who is aware of COVID fraud may report it via email to wvfraud@fbi.gov, by telephone

to 304-234-0100, or via regular mail to the U.S. Attorney, P.O. Box 591, Wheeling, WV 26003,

Attn: COVID Fraud Unit.