Wheeling man sentenced to 5-15 years for possessing 600+ images of child porn

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling man, who was convicted of having over 600 images of child pornography, was just sentenced in Marshall County.

Alexander DeLorenzo, 35, has been sentenced to no less than 5 years and no more than 15 years in the DOC. However, a sentence reduction could be considered in the future.

Judge Cramer stipulated that the defendant could file a motion to modify the sentence by including the diagnosis and recommendation made by Dr. Marshall that was heard Wednesday in Circuit Court.

DeLorenzo’s defense attorney called a new witness to the stand for the sentencing; A Wheeling doctor with 20 years experience of social psychology. Dr. Marshall diagnosed DeLorenzo to be on the Autism spectrum.

The argument followed that because of this, DeLorenzo has “no fear of the repercussions” of entering the “dark web” because he “has no concept of repercussions.”

The doctor advised treatment instead of incarceration, saying research shows people with Autism are more likely to be victims of violence in jail.

Dr. Marshall’s suggestion was that DeLorenzo undergo six-months of treatment with individual therapy for his crimes. While that was ultimately not the decision by the judge today, it could potentially be considered in the future.

DeLorenzo will be registered as a sex offender for life and will have 10 years of supervision release.