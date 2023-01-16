OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – One Wheeling Area resident recently received state-wide recognition for volunteering his time and efforts as a child advocate.

The West Virginia chapter of CASA for Children recently held it first ever state-wide awards gala. Long time advocate Fred Renchler was named Volunteer of the Year.

Renchler has been a teacher and coach in the Brooke County School District for over 30 years.

During his time volunteering for CASA , he has advocated for over 22 children over the past 15 years.

“He has been a part of adoptions, re-unifications, working with grandparents, and foster families and adoptive families. He just really goes out of his way to make connections with these kids and he is so deserving of this award.” Susan Harrison. Executive Director, CASA for Children

State-wide awards were also given out for other categories such as Judge of the Year and Partner Agency of the Year.