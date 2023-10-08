(WTRF) – Wheeling residents file a lawsuit against a local park and Franciscan University creates a footprint in Washinton, D.C.

Take a look back at the week's top headlines.

Wheeling Police Department reported nearly 40% of crimes committed over the summer were against people living in encampments throughout the city.

Officials are now considering an ordinance to prohibit camping on public property.

”I think it is in the best interest of our community at this point in time that we pass an ordinance that makes it unlawful to camp on private property, including right of ways, easements, parks, playgrounds, and under bridges.” JERRY SKLAVOUNAKIS – WARD 4 – WHEELING CITY COUNCIL

No ordinance has been made in Wheeling, but one could be decided on at the next City Council Meeting on October 17th.

A group of Wheeling residents have filed a lawsuit to stop Oglebay Park from hosting a deer culling.

Oglebay is planning an Urban Deer Culling at their resort on November 6-8 to curb the rapidly growing deer population within West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle region.

The lawsuit claims that Oglebay deer are part of the public property and have been hand-fed by locals and tourists, making the deer tame.

Citizens upset over the number of animals being euthanized at the Belmont County Animal Shelter took their concerns to the county commission Wednesday.

Many asked why volunteers are being banned and potential adopters are being turned away, while animals are being put down due to overcrowding.

No answers were made available at the meeting, but the group of volunteers said they’d be back.

Franciscan University continues to grow in both enrollment and in funds.

Their ongoing capital campaign is set to keep that growth going.

On Wednesday faculty announced that they have now raised almost $100 million in two years.

They’ve set a new benchmark of $110 million for 2024, which will help create a footprint for the school in Washington, D.C.

The funds will also renovate and expand their chapel for daily mass—which is packed with students every day.

“Our problems here at Franciscan are good problems. If you go to noon mass and get there late, you won’t find a seat. It’s very difficult to find parking. I joke, but it’s true about the confessional lines being too long…So the construction of the new building will help alleviate that.” BOB HICKEY, VICE PRESIDENT OF ADVANCEMENT, FRANCISCAN UNIVERSITY OF STEUBENVILLE

WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital cut the ribbon on a brand-new helipad Friday morning…but they aren’t done with the major upgrades just yet.

The medical center is in the middle of a massive operating room renovation, which is expected to cut the ribbon by December of 2024.

The plans include five new operating rooms and two new special procedure rooms.

