WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Nailers hosted their rival Indy Fuel for the 29th season home opener on December 12th at 7:05 p.m.

Indy fuel came out hot scoring twice in the first period but the Nailers responded, Chad Duchense with the shot and that was a goal assisted by Nick Rivera and Brady Tomlack. Indy still has the lead 2-1.



Then Indy would answer and that would be the game winning goal by Jared Thomas. Indy Fuel brings home the win 3-2 over the Nailers