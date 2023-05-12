A Federal Judge has sentenced Wheeling native, Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey for his part in the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a Tweet from CBS congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shalvey, now living in North Carolina, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison, 24 months of supervised release, and a fine of $2,000 for assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Shalvey’s wife, Tara Aileen Stottlemyer, 37, and Katharine Hallock Morrison, 38 of Dansville, New York were each sentenced to eight months in prison, 24 months of supervised release, and a fine of $2,000 for obstruction of an official proceeding. The three defendants pleaded guilty on October 3, 2022 in the District of Columbia.

According to court documents, the three defendants traveled together on Jan. 6 2021, and illegally entered the Capitol grounds. Shalvey walked to a bike rack on the West Front of the Capitol, and assaulted law enforcement officers by throwing an object that hit an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department.

Approximately 10 minutes later, Shalvey, Stottlemyer, and Morrison entered the Capital through the Senate Wing door and then moved to various areas within the building, according to a press release from The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia. Once inside, Shalvey and Morrison looked through Senators’ desks, while all three defendants took pictures of documents that were in and on those desks. , Shalvey also took a letter written by Senator Mitt Romney to Vice President Michael Pence from a Senator’s desk and destroyed it after leaving the Capitol.

In the 28 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.