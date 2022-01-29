Wheeling native publishes her first novel and it’s based in the Friendly City

WHEELING W.Va. – (WTRF) It can be hard to picture walking the streets of Wheeling in the 1900s, but a newly released book from a Wheeling local gives you that nostalgic feeling.

One Wheeling women has written her first novel “Stoking Hope.” It’s a work of historical fiction and follows an influential woman of the early 20th century.

C.K. McDonough says she has always been writing. She was in advertising and marketing for about 20 years but says she always knew she wanted to write a book.

I just wasn’t sure what I wanted to write, so I started reading and discovered that historical fiction is an actual genre that you can take a real piece of history and then fictionalize it. C.K. McDonough, Author

She says the process wasn’t easy, it took four years to research, write, and create the book.

It was inspired really from my time on the Crittendon board here in Wheeling. I discovered that Kate Waller Barrett was one of the founders of the Crittendon mission back in the late 1890s and I just had to know more about her. C.K. McDonough, Author

She says research played a crucial role in the development of her book. She dug deep into the time period, learning about what the character should wear, what their jobs should be, and the challenges they may face.

There is an actually room, the Wheeling archive room that is a great place you can go, and I found some historic photos. When you look at those vintage photos, it’s the details in those photos that really kind of make the book special. C.K. McDonough, Author

She says her grandmother’s life inspired many important details as well.

She says she wanted it to be as historically accurate as possible. That way readers could learn about history while enjoying her fictional storyline.