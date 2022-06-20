WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)–Wheeling’s elected officials are looking for a better solution to assist the homeless population.

The Friendly City has plenty of resources but can getting access to them be easier?

This new project could potentially fill each homeless individual’s specific needs.

They are called life hubs.

Picture a mall but instead of stores there are countless resources to help the homeless community get back on track.

This idea was brought to the Wheeling City Council’s attention recently by the city’s homeless liaison Melissa Adams.

Wheeling councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum of Ward 3 says this project has the potential to completely change the homeless population.

Life Hub model is a model that exists across the nation that pulls in services that support our homeless community in one area. Which is really key. In Wheeling we have some incredible resources but they’re kind of spread out across our city. What has been proposed in the City of Wheeling is a single hub where organizations can have a satellite office to serve their community. Rosemary Ketchum, Wheeling City Council Ward 3

She says the hub would also provide space for a medical facility and a low barrier shelter, which she says is a key component that is missing in the Friendly City.

A low barrier shelter lowers the barrier for entry.

Which the city does have but many are for a specific group such as veterans or women and children.

She says this new shelter would help Indvidual’s with a range of concerns or issues including lack of ID, mental illness, or a criminal background.

However, that doesn’t mean there is no structure.

The facility would still have rules and regulations.